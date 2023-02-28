OceanaGold Co. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

OGC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$2.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.75. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

