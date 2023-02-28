William Blair Comments on Evolent Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Evolent Health in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year. The consensus estimate for Evolent Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

EVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

NYSE EVH opened at $34.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,845,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 43.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 885.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 336,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 78.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 55,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,355.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

