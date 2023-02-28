National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

GEI stock opened at C$23.65 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

