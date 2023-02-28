Analysts Offer Predictions for Five9, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Five9 in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey expects that the software maker will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $68.15 on Monday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Five9 by 1.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

