FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

