FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $8.04 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Teck Resources Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.