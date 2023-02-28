Guardant Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.09) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Guardant Health in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.09) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Guardant Health’s current full-year earnings is ($5.04) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.24) EPS.

GH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

