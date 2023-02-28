FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Zevia PBC Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zevia PBC in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevia PBC’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZVIA. Stephens reduced their target price on Zevia PBC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zevia PBC from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $74,758.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,517,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 19,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $74,758.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,517,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,254,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,123,504.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 422,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.