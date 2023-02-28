Cheniere Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $158.50 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after buying an additional 606,893 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

