Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Upland Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Upland Software Trading Down 2.2 %

Upland Software stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $78.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 99.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

