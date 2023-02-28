Hibbett, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Hibbett in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Hibbett stock opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.23. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The company has a market cap of $907.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $433.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.82 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

