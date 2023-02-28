Standard Motor Products, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:SMP)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Standard Motor Products’ current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.3 %

SMP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

