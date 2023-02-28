Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

FNV opened at $126.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.22. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after buying an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

