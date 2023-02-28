Wedbush Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Xencor in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.63. Xencor had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 86.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.87 on Monday. Xencor has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Xencor during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Xencor by 26.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $100,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

