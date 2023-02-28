William Blair Comments on Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 6.11.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth about $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 507.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.