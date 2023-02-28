StockNews.com Upgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.58.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

