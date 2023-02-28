Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $380.00 at HSBC

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HSBC from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LIN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Shares of LIN opened at $344.48 on Friday. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $348.32. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 71.5% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.3% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

