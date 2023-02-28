Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.00

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $922,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

