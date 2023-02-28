Head to Head Review: Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Rating) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seelos Therapeutics N/A N/A -$66.05 million ($0.79) -0.91 Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.96) -2.52

Vera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seelos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Seelos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

25.4% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Seelos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seelos Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

Seelos Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 456.72%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 124.83%. Given Seelos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seelos Therapeutics is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Seelos Therapeutics and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seelos Therapeutics N/A -239.70% -132.82% Vera Therapeutics N/A -68.15% -55.57%

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Seelos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases. The company was founded by Raj Mehra in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

