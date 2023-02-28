Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Recommended Stories

