Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.65.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.
In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MDT stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.
