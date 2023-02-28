Brokerages Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $1,527.50

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.07) to GBX 1,730 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.52) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GSK by 42.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in GSK by 39.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,442 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 71,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Up 0.7 %

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

