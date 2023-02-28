Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %
Sempra stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. Sempra has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sempra by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
