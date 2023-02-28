Reviewing Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smart for Life and Akanda, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Akanda 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart for Life presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,110.53%. Given Smart for Life’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Akanda.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $9.02 million 0.82 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Akanda $40,000.00 170.20 -$8.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Smart for Life and Akanda’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Smart for Life has higher revenue and earnings than Akanda.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Akanda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% Akanda N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Akanda shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Akanda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Smart for Life beats Akanda on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Akanda

(Get Rating)

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.