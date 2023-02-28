Analyzing Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR) and Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) and Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Athena Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Athena Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 3 0 0 1.75 Athena Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.78%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Athena Gold.

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Gold has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Athena Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.81 billion 0.66 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Athena Gold N/A N/A -$1.03 million ($0.02) -3.00

Athena Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Athena Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Athena Gold N/A -4.25% -3.52%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Athena Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Co. Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley. The company was founded on August 25, 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

