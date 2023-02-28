Oppenheimer Trims Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Target Price to $18.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.55 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 334.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 36.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.