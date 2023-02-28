Oppenheimer Trims Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Target Price to $18.00

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.
Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance
NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $15.55 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $480.34 million, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80.
Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 334.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Crescent Capital BDC
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Capital BDC (CCAP)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.