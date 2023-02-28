Head to Head Analysis: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) & UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for GeneDx and UpHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

UpHealth has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,199.69%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than GeneDx.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million 0.88 -$245.39 million ($0.93) -0.52 UpHealth $152.21 million 0.22 -$340.90 million ($36.87) -0.06

This table compares GeneDx and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GeneDx has higher revenue and earnings than UpHealth. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UpHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% UpHealth -349.31% -50.94% -27.80%

Volatility and Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GeneDx beats UpHealth on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

