Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSREY. HSBC upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREY opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

