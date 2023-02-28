Critical Comparison: GeneDx (WGS) and Its Peers

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.22% -449.55% -30.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.52 GeneDx Competitors $1.42 billion -$111.08 million 2.43

This table compares GeneDx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GeneDx and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 8 145 289 0 2.64

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 60.46%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About GeneDx

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

