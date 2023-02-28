Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $310.29

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.29.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $247.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.42. Danaher has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

