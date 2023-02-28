Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT at $18.64

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.
Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.5 %
ARZGY stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71.
About Assicurazioni Generali
Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.
