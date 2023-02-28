Brokerages Set Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) PT at $18.64

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARZGY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.02) to €17.50 ($18.62) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.5 %

ARZGY stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.