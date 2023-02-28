Analysts Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $113.56

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris stock opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes ORVs and snowmobile. The On Road segment involves the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

