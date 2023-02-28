WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
WPP Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $71.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52.
