WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WPP Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $71.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.52.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

