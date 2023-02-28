WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSC. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $51.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,584,000 after acquiring an additional 121,388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 32.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 525,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

