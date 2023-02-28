Lemonade, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will earn ($1.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.23 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 116.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lemonade stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after buying an additional 98,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after buying an additional 36,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 526,388 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

