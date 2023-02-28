Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Installed Building Products, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Installed Building Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

IBP opened at $116.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $118.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after buying an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

