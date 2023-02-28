Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Immunic in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Immunic to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. Immunic has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $83.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunic in the second quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Immunic by 21.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

