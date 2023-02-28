Northland Capmk Weighs in on Open Lending Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report issued on Friday, February 24th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 37.10%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.89.

Shares of LPRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.74. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 173,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

