Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 1.72. Vericel has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $43.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

