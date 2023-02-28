Brokers Issue Forecasts for LivaNova PLC’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of LivaNova in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LivaNova’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.87. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

