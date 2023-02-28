HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HCA Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $17.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.96 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.52 and a 200-day moving average of $228.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

