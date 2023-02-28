Oppenheimer Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $27.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $47,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,766.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $127,240. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

