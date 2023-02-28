Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $35.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at about $289,804,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,174 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

