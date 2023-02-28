StockNews.com Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUSGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $49.84 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $554.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Olympic Steel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olympic Steel by 5.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

