StockNews.com Upgrades Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $49.84 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The company has a market cap of $554.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.
Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
