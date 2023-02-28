Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

KYMR opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,052 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,542,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 90,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,477,002.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $660,867.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 in the last ninety days. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

