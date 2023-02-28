Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Innospec Stock Up 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Innospec

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.