Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innospec in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.14%. Innospec’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.
Innospec Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Innospec stock opened at $111.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.
Institutional Trading of Innospec
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 557.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Innospec
In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David B. Jones purchased 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
