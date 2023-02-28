SVB Leerink Weighs in on Kura Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares in the company, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,275 shares of company stock valued at $73,270 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 38.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth $180,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

