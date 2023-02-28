Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Open Lending’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Open Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPRO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Shares of LPRO opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 16.68. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $915.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Open Lending by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,921,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,048 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at about $12,515,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after buying an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

