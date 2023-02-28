Brokers Offer Predictions for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 330.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $31.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 378,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $11,888,163.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 918,528 shares in the company, valued at $28,814,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722 over the last 90 days. 17.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

