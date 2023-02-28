Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

IMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Impel Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

IMPL opened at $1.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Impel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $11,539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

