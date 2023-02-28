Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Kratky expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 338.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 696,726 shares of company stock worth $21,825,722 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

