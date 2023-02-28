The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of LSXMK opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $50.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,246 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
