The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,203,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,245,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,053 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 252.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,535,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,246 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,690 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,571,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,410,000 after acquiring an additional 857,848 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

